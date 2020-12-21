Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Netflix Biopic

Music biopics are the latest booming cash crop for the film industry in the wake of successful films like Straight Outta Compton and Bohemian Rhapsody. Of course, this had led to a rash of fans suggesting potential subjects and their ideal casting choices on social media and it turns out that not even the music icons being recommended for the film treatment are immune to fan casting themselves. Living R&B legend Dionne Warwick, who has been enjoying her newfound Twitter attention, used the platform to both gauge interest in a biopic about her and suggest her ideal actor.

In a video that she addressed directly to Netflix, Ms. Warwick told fans (and any potential producers who might happen to see) that her pick would “obviously” be Teyana Taylor. “This is a case for Netflix,” she wrote in the caption. “Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be Teyana Taylor.” In the video itself, she wondered, “I really gotta know this: if I did a series, would you guys really watch? I want you to be honest, now.” Netflix’s account responded too, writing simply, “Taking notes.” This may be the start of something.

This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/acGbBKGFfH — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020

A few days later, Teyana herself chimed in on Instagram, posting a screenshot of the interaction along with a smug selfie. She seems more than ready to take on the challenge, captioning her post, “When the LEGENDARY @therealdionnew had this moment w/ @netflix & they started jotting notes in their palm pilots…I was lookin at them likeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.” A P.S. reads, “One thing about them doors…..They open.”

This could be a subtle reference to Taylor’s prior hint that she’s thinking about retiring from music after feeling unappreciated within the label system. While another option for her could be to go independent — a move that has worked out well for plenty of other artists — a move into acting — especially in a musical biopic — could be a way to combine her interests, a “best of both worlds” situation for the multi-hyphenate star. There’s certainly precedent for it: Her filmography includes roles in The After Party (also on Netflix, by the way) and The Breaks, a show that was canceled far too soon.

Check out Ms. Warwick’s video and Teyana’s response above.