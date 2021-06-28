DJ Khaled returned in time for summer with Khaled Khaled, a 14-track album absolutely stacked with major collaborations like Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, HER, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and more. Since DJ Khaled is nominated for Best Collaboration at the 2021 BET Awards, it only makes sense that he would celebrate by bringing Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and more to the stage at for his medley performance.

Lil Durk and Lil Baby first kicked off the set to deliver their collaboration “Every Chance I Get.” Then taking the stage, DJ Khaled hyped up the crowd in his typical fashion with one-liners like, “Jealousy is a disease” and “Don’t get mad, get a bag.” Finally, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby appeared, joined by HER on guitar, to fire off a pumped-up rendition of “I Did It.”

Pls the height difference between Megan and DJ Khaled is killing me😭. Megan killed it as always and this look is sickening 🥵😍. #betawards2021 pic.twitter.com/RDXSsu54sJ — ZayZayy😈 (@__ZayZay__16) June 28, 2021

Ahead of his 2021 BET Awards performance, DJ Khaled was invited to record his reaction to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t” video before it aired. The producer looked incredulous, shaking his head in disbelief and pointing to a new, raunchy era of the rapper’s music. “Yo, they gon’ actually air this? It’s going on YouTube and all that? Nah! Yo. It’s a new world, and it’s definitely a new video,” he said. DJ Khaled’s reaction was pretty spot-on, as Megan’s video featured clips of her twerking on the desk of an old conservative senator.

Watch a clip of DJ Khaled’s 2021 BET Awards show performance above.

Khaled Khaled is out now via The Best/Epic Records. Get it here.

