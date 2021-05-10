DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, And Justin Bieber Take Over The LInks In The Gut-Busting ‘Let It Go’ Video

Part of what makes DJ Khaled’s over-the-top motivational speaker schtick so amusing is he’s not afraid to poke fun at himself — he’s in on the joke. That holds true in the new video for “Let It Go” from his recently released album Khaled Khaled. Recruiting 21 Savage and Justin Bieber for a tongue-in-cheek clip that finds the trio fighting alligators and creating a whole new meaning for the term “golf club,” Khaled shows off his sense of humor while promoting everything from his latest project to the Chime financial app and Raising Canes restaurants.

The video’s narrative begins with a simple premise: Khaled and his billionaire buddies hitting the links at Khaled’s own golf course for a friendly round of big-money golf with Bieber playing Khaled’s trusty caddy. When one of Khaled’s playing partners challenges Justin to tee off, Khaled ends up boasting about his ability to find and develop talent when Bieber sinks a hole in one from what looks like 100 yards. Next, the young phenom squares up with 21 Savage, showing off a variety of trick shots before Khaled has to save the day by wrestling an alligator.

The trio then cruises the course in Lamborghini golf carts and has a dance party near the scoreboard. It’s all very silly and fun and exactly what you’d expect from Khaled’s latest joyful rollout, which has included dragons and pirate treasure, post-apocalyptic cityscapes, and a neon-lit casino.

Khaled Khaled is out now. Get it here.