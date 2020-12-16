Despite the challenges 2020 has given, DJ Khaled has been making moves this year. He donated an huge amount of PPE supplies to hospitals at the onset of the pandemic, he teamed up with Drake for two singles, and he announced his 12th studio album Khaled Khaled. Now, DJ Khaled has announced that he’s starting a new venture and launching his own CBD company.

The producer has yet to unveil the company’s name, but did mention that it was started in partnership with CBD manufacturer Endexx Corporation. It’s expected to launch some time in 2021 and will feature a series of “lifestyle and wellness products.”

Detailing his inspiration behind the new endeavor, Khaled to Rolling Stone that his “personal wellness journey” has led him to incorporate the products into his daily routine. “As a father, an entrepreneur, a music exec and visionary I am blessed with daily inspiration, a drive to work hard and a passion for success,” he said. “CBD has become a part of my daily routine and allows me to focus myself and my energies, while striving to better myself every day.”

Echoing Khaled’s statement, Endexx Corporation CEO Todd Davis said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with DJ Khaled. Khaled’s knowledge and passion for CBD is bountiful and we realized we are aligned in our approach towards product quality and business acumen. We understand and share the values that a brand goes beyond physical products; it needs to help people feel good about themselves and be part of a day-to-day lifestyle.”