DJ Khaled Reveals That Drake Is On His Next Album’s Lead Single

DJ Khaled‘s 2019 album Father Of Asahd was just certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America and to celebrate, Khaled teased a nugget of information about the upcoming follow-up to Father Of Asahd, revealing that the first single is already completed and features none other than his longtime hit-making accomplice, Drake.

In a triumphant post on his Instagram, Khaled boasted that the RIAA told him that he is the “only hip-hop artist to have three back-to-back platinum albums in the last 4 years.” He showed off all three plaques — one each for Major Key, Grateful, and Father Of Asahd — side-by-side, while thanking his listeners, declaring the feat was owed to “fan love — you did that.” Meanwhile, the caption of the post concludes with the tantalizing tidbit, revealing the upcoming collaboration with Drake in typical Khaled fashion. “First single BEEN done!” it proclaims. ” 🔑 x 🦉 MORE CHUNE PON THEY HEAD TOP.”

Khaled and Drake have had a prolific collaborative history, with 2011’s “I’m On One” giving Khaled his first top-ten Hot 100 hit, “No New Friends” reaching the Top 40 in 2013, “For Free” reaching platinum status in 2016, and “To The Max” going gold in 2017. The as-yet-untitled new collaboration will be their first since 2017, as Drake does not appear on Father Of Asahd.

Check out Khaled’s celebratory video post above.