It finally happened: After about a month of delayed release dates, Kanye West released his anticipated new album, Jesus Is King, last week. Now he has put on his first concert since sharing the album, and he got help from some of the collaborators featured on the record.

Kanye has performed songs from the album at the listening parties he hosted in the lead-up to the record, but at the Los Angeles Forum on Saturday, he gave multiple Jesus Is King songs their live debut. That includes “Use This Gospel,” which features Kenny G and Clipse (Pusha T and No Malice). For the live debut, Kanye was joined by those collaborators.

Clipse and Kenny G join Kanye at The Forum🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aL3hUPVQhx — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) October 27, 2019

For the show, the stage setup featured Kanye on a raised platform, surrounded by his white-robe-wearing Sunday Service choir, with the whole setup surrounded by plants.

Meanwhile, Kanye recently offered some details about what his upcoming tour will be like, although not many. A TMZ cameraman asked Kanye if he plans on touring in support of Jesus Is King, and he responded, “Right away.” He was then asked if the tour would feature a floating stage like he has performed on in the past, and Kanye said the new tour would be “something different.”

Watch clips from the performance above.

Jesus Is King is out now via GOOD Music. Get it here.