Last summer, DJ Khaled revealed his 12th album would be titled Khaled Khaled, after his legal first and last name. While a release date was not shared at the time, some expected that it would arrive sooner than later, especially since he’s released an album every year since 2006, with only three exceptions: 2009, 2014, and 2018. Unfortunately, that increased to four when 2020 concluded without the arrival of Khaled Khaled. Luckily the album is now just days away from dropping, namely April 28.

ALBUM 100% DONE!

ITS TIME ⏰ I TOLD MY TEAM LETS PUSH THE BUTTON! #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH! 🤲🏽🌞🔑 SO YOU KNOW IM SERIOUS IM POSTING THE COVER NEXT!! IM EXCITED!!! COVER NEXT POST ! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @Epic_Records pic.twitter.com/XmGEyg5hoB — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 28, 2021

This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT. #KHALEDKHALED 🤲🏽 THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH! 🌞🔑 I have a gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s talk tomorrow, are you available?? @wethebestmusic @rocnation @Epic_Records pic.twitter.com/tSIWA1zRzO — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 28, 2021

“ALBUM 100% DONE!” he said in one tweet. “ITS TIME (alarm clock emoji) I TOLD MY TEAM LETS PUSH THE BUTTON!” He also shared the cover art. “This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT,” he wrote before teasing something else that would arrive on the same day. “I have a gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s talk tomorrow, are you available??”

The upcoming album arrives on the heels of three singles: “Greece,” “Popstar,” and “Sunshine (The Light).” The former two include guest verses from Drake while the third features viral up-and-coming producer Amorphous.

Khaled Khaled is out 4/30 via Epic Records.