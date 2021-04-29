When DJ Khaled teased the tracklist for his upcoming album Khaled Khaled, he quipped that not only was the project “100% done,” but that it might be “101% done.” Although fans might have just chalked it up to standard Khaled enthusiasm, it turned out he had one more surprise up his sleeve. Returning to social media just hours before the album’s release, Khaled revealed that he’d updated the already star-studded tracklist with one more big name: Cardi B.

“UPDATED TRACKLISTING ALERT!!,” he wrote. “CARDI B VOCALS IS IN!! ALBUM 101% DONE!!!!” Cardi will appear on a song called “Big Paper,” her first collaboration with Khaled since Father Of Asahd‘s “Wish Wish” with 21 Savage. This time, it looks like she’ll appear solo.

The news may put paid to speculation that Beyonce was also set to appear as a surprise guest on the Jay-Z and Nas collaboration “Sorry Not Sorry” with James Fauntleroy and Harmonies By The Hive — although “Harmonies By The Hive” could still just turn out to be Beyonce, considering her fan club’s unofficial nickname. In honor of the collab between Jay-Z and Nas — their fourth after “Successful,” “Dead Presidents,” and “I Do It For Hip-Hop” from Ludacris’ Theater Of The Mind — Jay curated a playlist of Nas’s greatest songs for Tidal.

Khaled Khaled is due 4/30 via Epic Records.