Jeremy Deputat

Last month in Detroit, Red Bull honored the city’s rich heritage as one of the foundational centers of electronic music in America with their Live From Detroit event during the city’s annual Movement Music Festival. In their downtown studio, Red Bull Radio opened the Submerge and Underground Resistance-curated “Exhibit 3000: Detroit House” — dubbed a “secret techno museum” — that specifically sought to highlight how much Detroit’s black gay underground influence the movement.

To bring things full circle, Red Bull radio also live-streamed performances from the festival, connecting the past with the present music scene that is thriving in the city. During their week-long event, the goal was to highlight the history of house music, yes, but particularly overlooked or underrated members of the community. And while plenty of men get credit for their roles as DJs, producers, and artists in the movement, they weren’t the only ones spinning wax and contributing to the electronic music community back in the day. Of course they weren’t.

Enter Stacey Hotwaxx, a figure so influential she’s been dubbed the “godmother of modern house.” Hale was one the first female techno house DJs and a veteran of the scene since 1989. Back then, she was a staple on the radio and has since performed at festivals all over the world. Currently, Hale already works closely with Red Bull Radio and hosts her own show. She also teaches after-school programs at Girls Rock Detroit and somehow still finds time to be the assistant musical director of Black Women Rock, an organization that focuses on helping women succeed of color in artistic communities.

During the event, I got the opportunity to interview Hale about how she got her DJ nickname, her legacy within Detroit, and what elements it takes to make a great DJ set. Read our condensed conversation below.