DJDS Surprises Fans With The Guest-Heavy ‘Big Wave More Fire’ Collection Set For Release This Friday

Deputy Music Editor
05.14.18

DJDS have come along way since they were better known as the more lengthy DJ Dodger Stadium. The pair of Jerome LOL and Samo Sound Boy (Jerome Potter and Sam Griesemer respectively) already were getting plenty of attention for their label, Body High, as well as their spirited take on dance music before Kanye West called to have them help with The Life Of Pablo. The collaboration resulted in a Grammy nomination for them, but they have yet to really capitalize on any newfound attention, opting to just release a few standalone singles in the past couple years in addition to a steady stream of St. Vincent remixes.

On Friday, DJDS are back with their third album and follow-up to 2016’s underrated Stand Up And Speak, titled Big Wave More Fire. The collection will feature they already released singles “Trees On Fire,” “Why Don’t You Come On,” and “No Pain,” as well as a number brand new tracks. Khalid and Empress Of both feature on multiple tracks on the collection, while Vic Mensa, Kevin Drew, and Charlie Wilson also pop up.

In anticipation of the album, the duo have shared single “I Heard” which features R&B luminary The-Dream as well as newcomer Vory. Check out the track above as well as DJDS’ artwork and tracklist below. The album will be released via Loma Vista Recordings.

Around The Web

TAGSBig Wave More FireDJDSI Heard

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 3 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP