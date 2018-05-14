Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

DJDS have come along way since they were better known as the more lengthy DJ Dodger Stadium. The pair of Jerome LOL and Samo Sound Boy (Jerome Potter and Sam Griesemer respectively) already were getting plenty of attention for their label, Body High, as well as their spirited take on dance music before Kanye West called to have them help with The Life Of Pablo. The collaboration resulted in a Grammy nomination for them, but they have yet to really capitalize on any newfound attention, opting to just release a few standalone singles in the past couple years in addition to a steady stream of St. Vincent remixes.

On Friday, DJDS are back with their third album and follow-up to 2016’s underrated Stand Up And Speak, titled Big Wave More Fire. The collection will feature they already released singles “Trees On Fire,” “Why Don’t You Come On,” and “No Pain,” as well as a number brand new tracks. Khalid and Empress Of both feature on multiple tracks on the collection, while Vic Mensa, Kevin Drew, and Charlie Wilson also pop up.

In anticipation of the album, the duo have shared single “I Heard” which features R&B luminary The-Dream as well as newcomer Vory. Check out the track above as well as DJDS’ artwork and tracklist below. The album will be released via Loma Vista Recordings.