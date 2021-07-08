DMX’s Official Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed By Medical Examiners

Legendary rapper DMX tragically passed away April 9 at the age of 50. Original reports claimed that the rapper had died from an overdose, but medical examiners have just now confirmed his official cause of death.

A source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office reported DMX’s cause of death to Vulture. According to the publication, DMX died of cocaine-induced cardiac arrest that completely cut off blood circulation to his brain, causing him to go into a coma.

“His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” the medical examiner’s source said. “So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital. However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on […] He never woke up from [a] coma.”

Following DMX’s death, there was an outpouring of love and support for the rapper’s legacy and family. The 2021 BET Awards aired a heartwarming tribute to the rapper featuring Method Man, Griselda, Busta Rhymes, and his own Ruff Ryders crew. Together, they performed some of his biggest hits like “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and “Party Up” as a montage of DMX images played behind them.

DMX’s family also got a blessing from Def Jam following his death. The record label reportedly dished out over $35,000 for his funeral expenses, including $7,450 for DMX’s custom casket.