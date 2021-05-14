Since the tragic, untimely death of DMX due to complications after a drug overdose earlier this year, the hip-hop community has been hellbent on preserving his legacy. He was an artist who meant so much to so many people, and giving his catalogue the send off it deserves has been a priority for many. At the forefront of these efforts has been producer and rapper Swizz Beatz, who also recently opened up about his frustrations with some of the fake friends he saw around the late rapper.

In an effort to be anything but that, Swizz has been working as a steward for the posthumous album, Exodus, that DMX’s label recently announced. Swizz has discussed the final song he collaborated on with X, and also let fans know that a collaboration between Earl, Jay Z Nas is likely going to be in the mix.

Well, all those have been confirmed now, along with plenty of other songs, as the tracklist for the album was shared by DMX’s label today. Their all caps caption stated the following: “EXODUS 1:7 OFFICIAL TRACK LIST (5/28). THE LEGACY CONTINUES.” Along with a photo of the tracklist, which features, among many others, appearances from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and yes, Jay Z and Nas on the same track together. Check out the list below and look for the full project dropping later this month on May 28.

1. “That’s My Dog” Feat. The Lox and Swizz Beatz

2. “Bath Salts” Feat. Jay Z and Nas

3. “Dog’s Out” Feat. Lil Wayne and Was

4. “Money Money Money” Feat. Swizz Beatz

5. “Hold Me Down” Feat. Alicia Keys

6. “Skyscrapers” Feat. Bono

7. “Male Stick Up Skit” Feat. Cross, Infrared, and Icepick

8. “Hood Blues” Feat. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway

9. “Walking In The Rain” Feat. Nas, Exodus Simmons, & Mr. Porter

10. “Take Control” Feat. Snoop Dogg

11. “Exodus Skit”

12. “Letter To My Son (Call Your Father)” Feat. Usher and Brian King Joseph

13. “Prayer”