DMX reportedly suffered a drug overdose on Friday night and was rushed to the hospital where he remains in “grave condition” at a White Plains, New York hospital’s critical care unit. The news of his hospitalization broke on Saturday and for a few hours, updates about his condition were nonexistent. This changed when his lawyer spoke to New York’s Pix11 News and revealed the rapper was removed from life-support and “breathing on his own.”

While this was certainly relieving news, he returned hours later to say the information that was given to him was wrong and that DMX remained on life-support as of Saturday night. As a result of the misleading information regarding DMX’s current condition, the rapper’s family delivered statements to TMZ and VladTV in order to set the record straight.

“We are issuing this statement to combat all the false and misleading reports that are circulating on social media,” they said. “Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must cross.”

They continued, “The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music has been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

Prior to the statement, TMZ also reported that paramedics spent 30 minutes trying to resuscitate him, during which he was deprived of oxygen. A family source told TMZ on Saturday “it’s not looking good” in regards to his condition and that his children are flying in to see him.