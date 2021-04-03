Hip-hop fans from near and far have been on edge on Saturday following news of DMX’s drug overdose and hospitalization early in the morning. TMZ confirmed that the rapper suffered the overdose Friday night at his home. He was then taken to a White Plains, New York hospital where he was listed in “grave condition” at the facility’s critical care unit. It was also reported that he suffered a heart attack due to the overdose.

For much of the day, updates about his health were nonexistent until his lawyer, Murray Richman, spoke to New York’s Pix11 News where he delivered somewhat of a relieving update on the rapper’s condition.

Here's what DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, told PIX11 News Saturday afternoon. MORE: https://t.co/yBATmKlUeV pic.twitter.com/BHzJTa3nkQ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 3, 2021

“He’s in the hospital as a result of a heart attack,” Richman said during a zoom call with Pix11 News. “He has been taken off [the] life support system and he’s been breathing on his own.”

While this may be comforting news for the time being, Richman added that they are not in the clear with the rapper just yet.

“We are concerned,” he said. “It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point.” During their broadcast, Pix11 News said that DMX’s lawyer would not confirmed whether or not the rapper’s hospitalization and heart attack was the result of a drug overdose.

Since hearing the news early Saturday morning, a number of people from the music world have sent their well wishes to the rapper in hopes of a speedy recovery.

You can hear Richman’s words in the video above.