DMX’s Label Announces His Posthumous Album, ‘Exodus,’ With Swizz Beatz

Almost one month to the day after the death of DMX, Def Jam Recordings has announced the release date for DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus: May 28. The album will be produced by X’s longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz and will be his first original release since 2012’s Undisputed. It’s named for DMX’s son Exodus Simmons, while another longtime X collaborator, Jonathan Mannion, will contribute the cover photo. Further details have yet to be announced.

In a statement, Swizz Beatz praised his partner-in-rhyme, saying, “My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

At the time of his death, DMX had been working on the new album for around two years since being released from prison on tax evasion charges. In various interviews, he teased potential collaborators such as Pop Smoke and the Buffalo-based Griselda Records. It remains to be seen if these songs will be cleared for the final tracklist.

Exodus is due 5/28 via Def Jam.