Famed Harlem rapper DMX was reportedly rushed to the critical care unit at a White Plains, New York hospital after an apparent drug overdose, according to TMZ. The publication reports that the incident, which also triggered a heart attack, occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday night at the rapper’s home. News began to circulate after Eric B, one half of the rap duo Eric B. & Rakim, shared an image of himself and DMX with the caption, “Please pray for my brother DMX,” and the hashtag #DMXhospitalized. Rick Ross also sent prayers to DMX in a post to his Instagram story, saying, “Prayers up for DMX the legend, let’s put that in the sky.”

Prayers 4 DMX 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/jCfTLA40G0 — CT Moore (@TmoFla) April 3, 2021

DMX has struggled with drug addiction for much of his career and has been open about his battle. Back in 2017, he checked himself into rehab to “be a better father, friend, and entertainer,” according to Rolling Stone. He once again returned to rehab in fall 2019, less than nine months after he was released from prison on tax evasion charges. In an Instagram post from the latter incident, the caption read, “In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” adding, “He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

The rapper was currently working on his upcoming album, which he confirmed had appearances from Griselda Records, Pop Smoke, U2’s Bono, and more.