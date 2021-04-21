DMX’s ‘Ruff Ryders Anthem’ Aided The Birth Of Action Bronson’s Son

DMX’s music is great for a lot of things; contemplating complex emotions, increasing the energy at sporting events, and starting fights at a moment’s notice. All those things are expected — he was the sort of artist whose lyrics nearly always matched the vibe of his songs — but as it turns out, DMX is pretty effective in the area of natal care as well, as Action Bronson learned during the birth of his son. Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week, Bronson shared the story he wished he could have told DMX before the rap legend’s passing.

According to Bronson, his wife had a difficult, 17-hour labor, accompanied by Peruvian flute music (they were in the Andes at the time), facing an impending C-section due to the difficulty and length of the labor. After the doctor advised the couple that time was running out before they would need the surgery, Bronson told the attendees to cut the flutes and drop DMX’s “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem.” As Bronson tells it, upon the first refrain of “”Stop, drop… that motherf*cker jumped out of her. I swear on everything! It’s on camera! It’s on film! As soon as the Peruvian flute music stopped and DMX came on, he f*ckin’ heard the dog and… just jumped out. It hurts my f*ckin’ heart that I was never able to tell him that.”

Bronson wasn’t the only one to share fond memories of DMX after the rapper’s death. His fiance Desiree Lindstrom reflected on her first meeting with him while his autobiography shot to the top of Amazon’s charts and fans reminisced about playing as him in Def Jam Vendetta.

Check out Action Bronson’s DMX story above.