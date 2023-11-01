Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour is officially underway and Uproxx is answering all of fans’ questions about the highly anticipated show. From info about the openers to where to park, we’ve got you covered with explainers, including Doja’s setlist and merch.

If you were wondering what time Doja and her opening act, Doechii, went on stage at last night’s tour-launching show in San Francisco, don’t worry; we wouldn’t leave you hanging. According to the run-of-show from a publicist, doors open at 6:30 pm, the opener goes on at 7:30 pm, and Doja hits the stage at 8:30. A post on the Doja Cat subreddit confirms those times, with one commenter adding that the schedule is followed “to the minute.” So, if any of you cool kids in Los Angeles were planning on doing that LA thing — you know, “everything starts late in LA” — just know you’re gambling with missing a bunch.