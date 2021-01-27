Getty Image
Music

Doja Cat Did A Micro Impression Of Ariana Grande And It’s Spot-On

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

In recent months, Doja Cat and Ariana Grande have become regular collaborators. Doja got a featured spot on Positions with her appearance on “Motive,” and more recently, she joined Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of “34+35.” So, it would be fair to guess that Doja and Grande have gotten to know each other fairly well. That seems to be true based on how spot-on Doja Cat’s impersonation of Grande is.

During a recent Instagram Live broadcast, she prefaced her impression by saying, “I’m going to do the impression, but I’m going to do it very short. I will do my Ariana Grande impression, but I’m not going deep, I’m not going deep.” After taking a second to get into character, she let out a quick “yeah” as Grande before bursting into laughter and quickly exiting frame. She re-entered and exclaimed, “Don’t… don’t get mad!” Doja then tried a couple more “yeahs” before concluding, “That’s it, that’s all you’re getting, that’s all.”

Grande previously said of Doja, “I love her. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop. But I love her so much. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×