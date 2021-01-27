Doja Cat Did A Micro Impression Of Ariana Grande And It’s Spot-On

In recent months, Doja Cat and Ariana Grande have become regular collaborators. Doja got a featured spot on Positions with her appearance on “Motive,” and more recently, she joined Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of “34+35.” So, it would be fair to guess that Doja and Grande have gotten to know each other fairly well. That seems to be true based on how spot-on Doja Cat’s impersonation of Grande is.

During a recent Instagram Live broadcast, she prefaced her impression by saying, “I’m going to do the impression, but I’m going to do it very short. I will do my Ariana Grande impression, but I’m not going deep, I’m not going deep.” After taking a second to get into character, she let out a quick “yeah” as Grande before bursting into laughter and quickly exiting frame. She re-entered and exclaimed, “Don’t… don’t get mad!” Doja then tried a couple more “yeahs” before concluding, “That’s it, that’s all you’re getting, that’s all.”

Grande previously said of Doja, “I love her. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop. But I love her so much. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”

