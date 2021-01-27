Fans eagerly awaiting the release of Doja Cat‘s third album may end up having to wait for it. The “Say So” star recently noticed a discrepancy in the lyrics of her verse on Saweetie’s “Best Friend” on streaming services and wants it fixed pronto, or she says Planet Her is never coming out.

whoever puttin the lyrics of my verse on bestfriend as "she off her fish" needs to get slapped with a size 10 flip flop my guy — YOU ARE GROUNDED (@DojaCat) January 26, 2021

"SHE OFF HER FIFTH SHOT, SAID MM MM DON'T GO THERE" **************************** — YOU ARE GROUNDED (@DojaCat) January 26, 2021

In the song’s lyrics, Doja describes her bestie’s tendencies, noting her BFF is “off her fifth shot, I said, ‘Mm-mm don’t go there.'” However, the lyrics that have been appearing on various sources from YouTube lyrics videos to Spotify give the bar as, “She off her fish, I said, ‘Mm-mm don’t go there,'” which as Doja notes, doesn’t make any sense.

Actually, Doja put it a little differently in her all-caps tweet. “SHE OFF HER FISH DON’T MAKE NO F*CKIN SENSE,” she raged. “COME HERE SO I CAN BEAT YOUR F*CKING ASS, GUMBY.”

SHE OFF HER FISH DON'T MAKE NO FUCKIN SENSE COME HERE SO I CAN BEAT YOUR FUCKING ASS, GUMBY. — YOU ARE GROUNDED (@DojaCat) January 26, 2021

Of course, her fans, well accustomed to trolling the rapper back-and-forth, have been sending her pics of her head photoshopped onto a fish, prompting her to start putting them “on timeout.” “I’m sending you to your grandparents,” she told one. “No chips or soda, no video games, no social media, no $ for chores. you’re GROUNDED.”

SPOTIFY IS ON TIMEOUT WITH NO VIDEO GAMES TILL MARCH. https://t.co/dU3Sk1pyHa — YOU ARE GROUNDED (@DojaCat) January 26, 2021

im sending you to your grandparents. no chips or soda, no videos games, no social media, no $ for chores. you're GROUNDED. https://t.co/usU5nsmO5f — YOU ARE GROUNDED (@DojaCat) January 26, 2021

they're curfew has been moved from 8 pm to 10. I'll be making dessert tonight as well. https://t.co/PcQWNyuxq0 — YOU ARE GROUNDED (@DojaCat) January 26, 2021

The issue will most likely be corrected soon enough, but her frustration is understandable. Before the song’s official release, Saweetie fumed that an incomplete version was mistakenly released early on Apple Music after months of buildup. Hopefully, the rest of her and Doja’s album rollouts go smoother.

fixed the lyrics under the best friend video ! :> — YOU ARE GROUNDED (@DojaCat) January 26, 2021

EVERYONE SAY “FIFTH SHOT” OR PLANET HER ISNT COMING OUT pic.twitter.com/rgzWa0LyEf — YOU ARE GROUNDED (@DojaCat) January 26, 2021

Check out Doja’s reactions to her erroneous lyrics above.