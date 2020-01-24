Doja Cat Brings Out The Big Guns In Her Harley Quinn-Inspired ‘Boss B*tch’ Video

Doja Cat’s break-out came in 2019 with the success of her sophomore project Hot Pink riding on the wave of attention from her 2018 viral hit “Mooo!” The rapper’s hard-hitting flow, e-girl style, and engaging internet presence make her a fan favorite. And the rapper is back to prove to the world that she is, in fact, a boss b*tch. Doja released an action-packed video to accompany the track “Boss B*tch,” featured in the upcoming DC film Birds Of Prey.

Directed by Jack Begert, the “Boss B*tch” video is edited to flow seamlessly between clips of Harley Quinn in the Birds Of Prey film and Doja Cat herself. Back-to-back shots show both Doja Cat and Quinn defeating their enemies with hand-held weapons. Doja Cat boasts a missile launcher and ninja stars while Quinn plunders her opponents with a bat and some impressive roundhouse kicks. Another scene positions both the rapper and the villain moving around the dance floor at the same club.

Ahead of releasing “Boss B*tch,” Doja Cat debuted her long-awaited track “Harley” after teasing it on Instagram Live to fans months prior.

Watch Doja Cat’s “Boss B*tch” video above.

Birds Of Prey: Official Soundtrack is out 02/07 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.