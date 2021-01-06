After Doja Cat earned her very first No. 1 single in 2020, the singer is looking to keep up the momentum in 2021. For several weeks, Doja has been teasing a project titled Planet Her, which many believe is the title of her next LP. Now, it looks like Doja has slyly teased some upcoming collaborations with some of today’s biggest stars.

Instructing fans to make the connection, Doja Cat took to Twitter to tell her listeners to “guess why” she was following only eight musicians on the platform.

Following them for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn ;) Guess why. — PLANET HER (@DojaCat) January 5, 2021

Those that made the list include Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, French Montana, Saweetie, The Weeknd, Young Thug, and ASAP Ferg. Doja’s tweet convinced fans that it was her way of sharing which musicians will be featured on her upcoming LP.

If Doja does in fact collaborate with the artists mentioned, it wouldn’t be her first time working with a few of them. Last year, Doja teamed up with The Weeknd to shared a pumped-up remix of his After Hours track “In Your Eyes.” More recently, Doja appeared on Ariana Grande’s track “Motive,” which appeared on her buzzworthy album Positions.

See a list of Doja’s possible collaborators above.

