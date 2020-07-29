After joking in an early March livestream that she wasn’t “scared” of coronavirus and calling it the “flu,” Doja Cat announced she tested positive in an interview last week. Fans have been pressing the singer for details about her experience with the virus, and Doja has finally answered.

The singer replied to several inquiries about the status of her symptoms on Twitter. Doja’s answers were fairly succinct but still offered some insight into how she is recovering. When a fan asked if she still had the virus, Doja replied “not anymore.”

not anymore https://t.co/Nx3oqxLioW — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

The singer said she never had any respiratory issues, which is a common symptom of the virus, but she did have body aches, a two-day fever, and lose her sense of taste for a period of time.

No. https://t.co/GO4mi1ZoVW — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

I couldn't taste bacon and my legs hurt. https://t.co/qWZ7FMrhBk — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

For 2 days yea https://t.co/VLuudiBfCv — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

From her responses, it seems as though Doja’s case was mild. The singer originally said she wasn’t sure how she contracted the virus in the first place, but assumes it may have been from ordering food delivery. “I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates,” she said. “I don’t know how I got it but I got it. […] I’m OK now. It was a four-day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.”

Read Doja’s symptom updates above.