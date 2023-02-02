No one has more fun with fashion than Doja Cat, but what does she think about her wildest looks in hindsight? Certainly, she’s captured the public’s attention with some of her more recent, ultra-playful looks, including a cheeky clapback at critics of her lack of eyelashes and covering herself head to toe in Swarovski crystals.

But some of her past looks haven’t been as successful; in a new video for Variety, in which she’s got a cover feature, Doja gives her outfits through the years “smash” or “pass” ratings, shooting down some of her more outrageous ones. Some passes include her self-styled look at the 2014 pre-Grammy party — before she was the Doja we all know and love — and her 2020 AVN performance nude bodysuit.

“I don’t know why I said to contour the ass cheeks,” she wonders. Meanwhile, the “What if I was a worm?” suit from her 2021 VMAs hosting gig gets a “big Thom Browne smash.” “It’s less of a dress, more of a piece of art,” she enthuses, praising its “dramatic, camp” effect.

In addition to commenting on her outfits, Doja offers some observations about her TikTok presence. “I maybe have like five that I really like, but every time I go back, I’m pretty embarrassed,” she admits, before predicting she’s going to delete them all soon.

You can watch Doja Cat’s “smash or pass” video above.