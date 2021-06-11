There are so many moments and achievements that arrived for Doja Cat’s thanks to her sophomore album, Hot Pink. A chart-topping song and a TikTok trend are just the half of it, but now that’s all in the past as she’s ready to start a new chapter in her career. Doja’s third album, Planet Her finally has a release date as she announced earlier this week that it would arrive on June 25. With “Kiss Me More,” her collaboration with SZA leading the way, Doja Cat returns with “Need To Know” as the second single from the album.

need to know isn’t even the next single is just some shit before the next more important single comes out for you to enjoy. — PLANET HER (@DojaCat) June 9, 2021

The track is a euphoric effort supported by a hard-knocking bass and Doja’s repeated requests for a happy ending to her night with her adoring lover. “Wanna know what it’s like / Baby, show me what it’s like,” she proclaims on the song. “I don’t really got no type / I just wanna f*ck all night.” Prior to the song’s release, she spoke about it in a post to Twitter. “Need to know isn’t even the next single is just some sh*t before the next more important single comes out for you to enjoy,” she wrote.

In addition to sharing the release date for Planet Her, Doja also revealed the tracklist and artwork for the album. Its cover art depicts her laying naked on a sparkly neon-colored rock with bright colored particles covering her private parts. As for the tracklist, Planet Her is comprised of 14 songs and guest appearances from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA.

You can listen to “Need To Know” in the video above.

Planet Her is out 6/25 via RCA Records.

