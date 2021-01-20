Like all social media platforms, TikTok has its pluses and negatives. In a string of posts to Twitter, Doja Cat spoke about the latter after announcing she would no longer post her own videos to the popular app.

i’m not comfortable making tik toks anymore i feel like something is wrong w me. y’all got me. :/ — loved era (@DojaCat) January 19, 2021

they’re not even being hateful they’re just unintentionally gaslighting and i’m deadass not fit to just take the joke cuz i’ve actually struggled w shit before and i have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when i read that kind of shit. https://t.co/TuMYsFOmdD — loved era (@DojaCat) January 19, 2021

“I’m not comfortable making tik toks anymore i feel like something is wrong w me. y’all got me,” she wrote in a tweet. One of Doja’s followers replied and apologized for “people in the world who think spreading hate and leaving rude comments on posts is ok.” The “Say So” singer responded, saying, “They’re not even being hateful they’re just unintentionally gaslighting and i’m deadass not fit to just take the joke cuz i’ve actually struggled w sh*t before and i have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when i read that kind of sh*t.”

i get that but it’s fucking depressing to accept that shit. https://t.co/tUaf6zvHJz — loved era (@DojaCat) January 19, 2021

it’s really my dumbass fault cuz i put myself out there to be made fun of anyway but it’s just reached a point for me personally so i’m done w the funny shit. y’all can make fun of my music n my performances cuz those not meant to be a joke and ill feel better about that. — loved era (@DojaCat) January 19, 2021

Another fan attempted to reassure Doja that most of the negative comments are “for likes” and not a direct attempt to offend her. While she admitted that she understands and sees it that way, she also said it’s still “f*cking depressing” that she has to deal with it. Doja ultimately placed the blame on herself saying that she put herself “out there to be made fun of” early in her career but now it’s “reached a point for me personally so i’m done w the funny sh*t.” She added, “Y’all can make fun of my music n my performances cuz those not meant to be a joke and ill feel better about that.”