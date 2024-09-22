Is Doja Cat heading down the aisle? Yesterday (September 21), the “Paint The Town Red” rapper seemed to be glowing during her performance at iHeart Radio Festival 2024. So, when she flashed a ring to the crowd fans were excited.

After being spotted snuggled up with Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn supporters drove head first into the suspected couple. However, Doja Cat took to X (formerly Twitter) to swift deny that she was in fact engagement seeming to Joseph Quinn.

In a now deleted post (captured by Pop Crave, viewable here), Doja Cat wrote: “No, I’m not engaged. Its. David Yurman ring with no rocks in it.”

During the iHeart Radio Festival 2024 broadcast, the details of the ring could not be seen. But based on Doja Cat’s pose and propelling of her hand led fans to assume it was the Grammy Award winner’s formal announcement.

At this time, Doja Cat nor Joseph Quinn have confirmed that they are indeed in a committed relationship. Although after the pair didn’t hide their public displays of affection while vacationing in London. Still, given their rocky romantic start, (which involved Quinn’s co-sign Noah Schnapp outing Doja Cat for attempting to use him as a middle man), an engagement would have certainly made the public embarrassment worth it in the end.