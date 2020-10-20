Doja Cat has had a busy 2020, especially lately. A couple weeks ago, she linked up with Bebe Rexha for the collaborative single “Baby I’m Jealous.” More recently, she joined Ozuna (as did Sia) on another new song, “Del Mar.” Yesterday, the stars aligned on late-night TV and Doja gave performances on multiple shows.

This was possible because due to the pandemic, a lot of late-night performances are pre-taped these days. So, she was able to join Rexha to perform “Baby I’m Jealous” on The Tonight Show, putting on a neon-colored show in an equally vibrant jungle-themed set. She and Ozuna also brought “Del Mar” to Jimmy Kimmel Live!. That performance was on the opposite end of the nature spectrum, as the visuals were icy blue and they sang while snow fell around them.

These performances come not long after Doja’s previous TV appearances, when she delivered renditions of “Juicy” and “Say So” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile, she recently revealed that her upcoming third album is complete, but she’s waiting for the right time to put it out. She recently explained to Fat Joe, “Every time I go on Twitter or go on Instagram, I see everyone saying, ‘Put it out.’ You have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on. So, to just drop everything tomorrow — yeah, I’d love for you to hear it, but you can’t just be doing stuff like that. It’s not the same that it used to be.”

Watch Doja’s performances above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.