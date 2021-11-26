Doja Cat Says She Feels ‘Pressured’ By The Requirements Of Her Career

Before she was a huge star, Doja Cat had a pretty carefree approach to making music — look no further than her breakout viral hit “Mooo!” for proof. However, since garnering a no. 1 hit record with “Say So,” she hasn’t had the time to make goofy tunes for fun, as she recently revealed during a live stream with her fans. She said that she hasn’t had the opportunity to “make music willy-nilly, have fun, and just jam” for “maybe five years.”

Instead, she says, “I’m doing all this shit that I don’t f*ckin’ wanna do.” For example, “I don’t want to take f*ckin’ pictures,” she says. “Like, yes, planning a photoshoot is very fun,” but having to actually get made-up and pose for several hours a day seems to be wearing on her (something that was hinted at in her guest appearance on Lil Dicky’s Dave, on which she played herself and portrayed the busy schedule that keeps her from being able to “jam”).

In actuality, she says, she would rather spend her time doing other things. “I feel pressured to do sh*t like that,” she says. “I don’t want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna make music. I wanna play f*ckin’ video games.”

However, prioritizing her career has more than paid off for the jokester. Her song “Get Into It (Yuh)” was recently featured in a Taco Bell ad, leading to speculation she’s got more partnership announcements on the way, she’s clearly having a lot of fun with fashion, and she’s been redefining pop music as she accumulates new listeners by the day, popping up on new festival lineups all the time, and becoming a sought-after featured artist even as she becomes more choosy with sharing her verses.

Still, if she really is feeling run down from “never not working,” as she once put it, a vacation may be in order — sooner rather than later. She’s waited this long for stardom, I’m sure that her fans will be more than willing to wait for new music if it means she gets a well-earned, much-deserved break.