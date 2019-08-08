Doja Cat Responded To Backlash Over Mocking Cardi B’s ‘Press’

Getty Image

After catching some backlash from Cardi B (and her fans), Doja Cat has apologized for her mocking the “Press” rapper… well, sort of apologized.

I cannot stop watching Doja Cat make fun of Press by Cardi pic.twitter.com/aKNSHrx2wJ — Robert 🤠 (@destinysfchild) August 6, 2019

On Friday, the “Mooo!” rapper caught some heat after an old Instagram video was reposted on DJ Akademiks’ Instagram page. Though the video has since been deleted from Akademiks’ page, like all things on the internet, it lives on elsewhere. Doja raps along with Cardi’s verses on “Press,” exaggerating a low and masculine tone and breaking into laughter. “Bruh, bruh, look. I’mma get canceled, but bro,” she told the camera.

Cardi B responds to a video of Doja Cat joking around to her song pic.twitter.com/5gs2vSU9fs — 👁 (@FemaleRapBitch) August 8, 2019

Cardi responded to Akademiks’ post shortly after. “Do anything for clout … Moo,” Cardi commented on Akademik’s since-deleted post. (“Clout” is the name of Cardi’s recent collab with Offset, and the “Moo,” of course, is a reference to Doja’s 2018 viral breakout hit.)

It looks like Doja wants to change the story about her negative comments, though. On Thursday afternoon, she shared a video from the same Instagram Live broadcast. “Not that this song isn’t fire,” Doja raves. “This song is so fuego.”

Her caption on the video, tagging Cardi and Akademiks’ accounts, is similarly apologetic. “@iamcardib @akadmiks / but this doesn’t matter because hatred is more entertaining / I make fun of everybody including myself.”

