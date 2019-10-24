Earlier this month, Doja Cat dropped off the visual for her “Bottom B*tch” single, and now Doja’s ending the month in a similar fashion, with the release of her latest track “Rules”. In a time where most high-profile people are neglecting their social media profiles unless it’s a necessity, Doja returned to her Twitter account Thursday to tweet out a snippet of the accompanying video for “Rules” after a week-long hiatus sans two posts: “This is on Youtube right now,” Doja said on Twitter

🐍 This is on YouTube right now pic.twitter.com/ZiDh7NMRht — Bitch Ass Motherfucker (@DojaCat) October 24, 2019

Doja wastes no time on her new song establing her “Rules” when it comes to potential suitors: “Said, play with my p*ssy; but, don’t play with my emotions,” Doja says on the chorus. “If you spend some money, then maybe I just might f*ck ya / Wanna shake that a*s and do this sh*t in slow motion / You got whole lotta cash and n**** you know I want it.”

In the video for “Rules,” Doja stars as the boss of a fictitious cat mafia.

In addition to sharing the “Rules” single (and video) Thursday, Doja announces that her second solo album Hot Pink will be released next month, November 8, via RCA Records. “Rules” is the second single off the album, following the aforementioned “Bottom B*tch” lead single in Doja’s album rollout promotion. Doja recently released a video for the remix of her “Juicy” record with Tyga as well.