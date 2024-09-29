Although Doja Cat will make for a rather dazzling bride, the “Paint The Town Red” rapper has yet again let the public know that moment hasn’t arrived.

Yesterday (September 28), Doja Cat used her breathtaking performance during Global Citizen Festival 2024 to deny that she secretly married Joseph Quinn (of Stranger Things fame).

While singing her song “Agora Hills,” Doja Cat flashed her bare ringing then said, “I’m not married.”

This marked the second time Doja Cat brushed off self-inflicted rumors that the two were ready to or had already walked down the aisle.

On September 21, Doja Cat initiated the rumor by flashing a ring during her set at iHeart Radio Festival 2024. However, shortly after fans began to congratulate the rumored couple. In a now deleted upload onto X (captured by Pop Crave, viewable here), Doja Cat wrote: “No, I’m not engaged. Its. David Yurman ring with no rocks in it.”

After supposedly getting together back in August (no, thanks to Joseph Quinn’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp), fans have rooting for the pair. Neither have confirmed that they are indeed a romantic item. However, that did not stop Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn from gallivanting around Europe hand in hand following the 2024 Paris Olympics.