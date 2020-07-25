While the coronavirus may be plateauing and even declining in certain corners of the world, cases in the United States are still increasing at a worrying rate. Just this past week, it was announced that the U.S. surpassed 4 million, with the number of deaths approaching 150,000. Now Doja Cat has revealed that she tested positive for the virus in a recent interview.

The singer confirmed the news to Capital XTRA. “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates,” she said. “I don’t know how I got it but I got it.” However, the singer revealed that she has fully recovered and that her symptoms lasted for a relatively shorter period of time compared to most. “I’m OK now. It was a four day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.”

Word of her positive test comes not long after she appeared alongside City Girls for their “P*ssy Talk” video off of City Girls’ City On Lock album. She also worked with Ann-Marie for their collaboration, “To Be Young,” and was recently nominated alongside Pop Smoke, Conan Gray, and more for Best New Artist at the upcoming VMAs.

(via Capital Extra)