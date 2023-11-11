Despite the massive social media purging Doja Cat faced online, the “Attention” rapper’s career continues to thrive. Yesterday (November 10), Doja received multiple Grammy nominations (Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Pop Solo Performance). Her Scarlet album has staying power on the music charts. Plus, her supporting tour with Ice Spice and Doechii is receiving rave reviews, including from Uproxx’s own Aaron Williams.

You were wrong if you thought Doja would walk back any of her past remarks. Yesterday, during The Scarlet Tour’s stop in Denver, Colorado, she doubled down on one. “C’mon cash grab,” yelled Doja to the Ball Arena crowd as they sang along to her song “Say So.”

Doja Cat performing “Say So” on the ‘Scarlet Tour’: “Come on cash grab!” pic.twitter.com/3L3lK7WXgZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2023

In a series of now-deleted posts shared on her official X (formerly Twitter) page in May, Doja confessed that she wasn’t proud of some of her past bodies of work. “‘Planet Her’ and ‘Hot Pink’ were cash-grabs, and y’all fell for it. Now, I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while y’all weep for mediocre pop,” penned the rapper.

Although those projects led her to achieve superstar status and a Grammy Award, Doja promised to stay away from pop and focus on showcasing her rap abilities. Initial supporters weren’t pleased by her statements, but ultimately it paid off.