Getty Image

In economics, the law of diminishing returns states that there’s a point where the benefit gained from something becomes less than the amount of money or energy invested. My high school economics teacher used the example of workers in a factory. The benefit increases with each new iteration, but there comes a point of too much, and infinite additions eventually become exhausting. Workers in the factory start stepping on each other’s toes and turning in rushed work.

This is definitely not the case with Lil Nas X‘s chart-topping, record-smashing “Old Town Road.” Each new iteration of the single is more delightful than the last, and I frankly can never see this getting old. Lil Nas X wants Mariah Carey on a remix? Bring it on. Gordon Ramsay wants to try rapping? Pass him the mic.

y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix? — nope (@LilNasX) July 15, 2019

Dolly Parton is the latest singer suggested for an “Old Town Road” remix. Earlier this week, Lil Nas X tweeted, “y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix?” Twitter got a good laugh out of it for a few hours, but it looks like Miss Dolly might actually be game.

The legendary country singer replied to Lil Nas X on Tuesday night, tweeting a version of the album cover featuring a hot pink horse next to Lil Nas X’s black horse and Billy Ray Cyrus’ brunette one. Any social media manager with a Photoshop account could have made that photo happen, but rest assured if the devil works hard, Lil Nas X works harder. If this is a joke, I believe in Lil Nas X to make it happen, logic and economics be damned.