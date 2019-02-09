Dolly Parton was recently named the MusiCares “Person Of The Year” by the Recording Academy, making her the first country artist ever to receive the honor. A tribute was paid to Dolly Parton in honor of her newly awarded accolade during a gala event at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The performance was full of duets and tributes to the legendary country singer. Dolly Parton’s life, music, and legacy was honored by a large lineup of stars including P!nk, Norah Jones, Leon Bridges, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, and Garth Brooks.
Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves teamed up to sing a duet of Parton’s “Here You Come Again,” the second time the pair has performed the song together. Katy Perry gave a heartfelt announcement after the song.
“We love you, Dolly,” said Perry. “We want to be like you when we grow up.”
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton’s goddaughter, took the stage with Shawn Mendes to perform a cover of “Islands In The Stream.”
“This is the best night,” said Cyrus onstage. “We just get to hear Dolly songs all night long.”
