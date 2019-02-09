Getty Image

Dolly Parton was recently named the MusiCares “Person Of The Year” by the Recording Academy, making her the first country artist ever to receive the honor. A tribute was paid to Dolly Parton in honor of her newly awarded accolade during a gala event at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The performance was full of duets and tributes to the legendary country singer. Dolly Parton’s life, music, and legacy was honored by a large lineup of stars including P!nk, Norah Jones, Leon Bridges, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, and Garth Brooks.

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves teamed up to sing a duet of Parton’s “Here You Come Again,” the second time the pair has performed the song together. Katy Perry gave a heartfelt announcement after the song.

“We love you, Dolly,” said Perry. “We want to be like you when we grow up.”

Mais um trecho de Katy Perry e Kacey Musgraves cantando "Here You Come Again" no. #MusiCares pic.twitter.com/PWlbfGKEgJ — PKP MÍDIAS (@PKPsite) February 9, 2019

Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton’s goddaughter, took the stage with Shawn Mendes to perform a cover of “Islands In The Stream.”

“This is the best night,” said Cyrus onstage. “We just get to hear Dolly songs all night long.”