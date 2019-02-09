Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves And Miley Cyrus Were Part Of An All-Star Tribute To Dolly Parton

02.09.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

Dolly Parton was recently named the MusiCares “Person Of The Year” by the Recording Academy, making her the first country artist ever to receive the honor. A tribute was paid to Dolly Parton in honor of her newly awarded accolade during a gala event at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The performance was full of duets and tributes to the legendary country singer. Dolly Parton’s life, music, and legacy was honored by a large lineup of stars including P!nk, Norah Jones, Leon Bridges, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, and Garth Brooks.

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves teamed up to sing a duet of Parton’s “Here You Come Again,” the second time the pair has performed the song together. Katy Perry gave a heartfelt announcement after the song.

“We love you, Dolly,” said Perry. “We want to be like you when we grow up.”

Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton’s goddaughter, took the stage with Shawn Mendes to perform a cover of “Islands In The Stream.”

“This is the best night,” said Cyrus onstage. “We just get to hear Dolly songs all night long.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Miley Cyrus
TAGSdolly partonKacey MusgavesKATY PERRYMiley Cyrusshawn mendes

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 1 day ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 2 days ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 3 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 4 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP