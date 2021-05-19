Don Toliver, who is signed to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and was originally planned as an XXL Freshman cover artist last year, has a tremendous buzz — so much so that when he didn’t appear on the Freshman list, fans were vocally upset about the omission. That didn’t stop him from having one of the most well-received mixtape releases of the year in Heaven Or Hell, which only primed the anticipation for his debut album even further.

In a new profile story about Cactus Jack for Flaunt, a planned release window for the album was revealed. The album, titled L.O.A.D. (Life of a Don), is tentatively set for release in July. Toliver explained the long wait for the release as such: “It took time. It wasn’t an overnight thing at all. I had to do a lot, but it feels good to get here.”

In the meantime, Toliver’s been highly demanded as his collaborations with artists like Nas (“Replace Me“), Internet Money (“Lemonade” and more recently “His & Hers“), and Rico Nasty (“Don’t Like Me“), as well as his album’s lead single “What You Need,” have raised his profile with each passing month. By the time July rolls around, don’t be surprised if his debut appears near the top of the Billboard 200 as fans lean into learning about the life of a don.

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.