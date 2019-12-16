Don Toliver Lets Strippers Dance On Him In His ‘Can’t Feel My Legs’ Video

Friday, Travis Scott‘s artist Don Toliver released the video for his song “Can’t Feel My Legs.” It remains to be seen if Scott, the Cactus Jack Records boss, will still release their compilation album Jack Boys “before the end of 2019,” but Toliver’s new music should hold fans over until the album is released.

Directed by Kenneth Cappello, Toliver spends the video seated around a group of strippers in all shapes and sizes. As money floats in the air, the dancers show their hospitality by fetching Toliver a drink. Toliver focuses on rolling his weed until the nice dancers gift him a lap dance, which makes Toliver exclaim “I can’t feel my legs.” By the video’s end, Toliver’s made fast friends with several of the dancers who were dancing on or in front of him. The video ends with an under-the-influence Toliver riding home shotgun in a two-door car down the road with no driver.

Before releasing his “Can’t Feel My Legs” video, Toliver released his Wondagurl-produced song “No Idea.” Of course, Toliver initially gained notoriety after a guest-verse on Scott’s “Can’t Say.” Toliver last released a full-length project Summer 2018 with his Donny Womack mixtape, a tribute to Bobby Womack. Scott, on the other hand, released his Nike Air Force 1 Cactus Jack collection last month, so at the very least Jack Boys seems imminent.

Donny Womack is out now via Cactus Jack Records. Get it here.

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.