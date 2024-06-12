With his new, biker-themed album, Hardstone Psycho, on the way, Don Toliver has revealed the album’s tracklist. It’s 16 tracks long, with guest appearances from New York rising star Cash Cobain, R&B legend Charlie Wilson, Future, Kodak Black, Teezo Touchdown, and (of course) Travis Scott.

To promote the album, Toliver released three singles: “Bandit“, “Deep In The Water“, and “Attitude.” In addition, he teamed up with Fortnite to release a new game mode based on the biker theme of the album.

And while Don Toliver has been plenty busy with the rollout for Hardstone Psycho, his schedule wasn’t so full that he couldn’t help out a few friends on their projects. He’s listed as a featured artist on the tracklists for albums from both Kaytranada (Timeless, out now via RCA) and Toro Y Moi (Hole Erth, slated for September 6 on Dead Oceans).

You can see the tracklist for Hardstone Psycho below.

01. “Kryptonite”

02. “Tore Up”

03. “Brother Stone” Feat. Kodak Black

04. “Attitude” Feat. Charlie Wilson & Cash Cobain

05. “Bandit”

06. “Glock”

07. “Ice Age” Feat. Travis Scott

08. “4×4”

09. “Purple Rain” Feat. Future

10. “New Drop”

11. “Backstreets” Feat. Teezo Touchdown

12. “Deep In The Water”

13. “Inside” Feat. Travis Scott

14. “5 To 10”

15. “Last Laugh”

16. “Hardstone National Anthem”

Hardstone Psycho is out on 6/14 via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records.