This August will mark three years since Don Toliver’s show-stealing appearance on “Can’t Say” from Travis Scott’s Astroworld album. Since then, the Houston rapper has only elevated his game while delivering a sizeable amount of good music which can be found on his first two projects, Donny Womack and Heaven Or Hell. Just a year removed from the latter, Toliver is preparing his third effort for a release. L.O.A.D (Life Of A Don) is set to arrive at some point in July, and with that month just a couple of weeks away, the Houston native returns with the second single from the forthcoming effort.

Arriving with Kali Uchis by his side, Toliver drops his latest single, “Drugs N Hella Melodies.” It lands in fans’ hands with a sultry video that sees the duo spending intimate moments together. From getting cozy during a dip into the tub to deep-sea beside each other, Toliver and Kali look like quite the comfortable couple in the visual.

The song is the first official collaboration between the two artists as well as the first collaboration fans have heard from L.O.A.D (Life Of A Don). It also follows his last single, “What You Need,” an effort that saw Toliver take an unorthodox approach to delivering a sharp flex to listeners.

Toliver also spoke about the upcoming album during a profile story with Flaunt. “It took time,” he said. “It wasn’t an overnight thing at all. I had to do a lot, but it feels good to get here.”

