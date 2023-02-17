Don Toliver is rolling out his new album, Lovesick, a little over a year since his last full-length project, Life Of A Don. This time around, he says he’s “really locked in on the actual story and the theme of the album” and appeared to be teasing a February release as a nod to Valentine’s Day, a holiday centered around love.

His latest single from the album, “4 Me,” sticks closely to the theme, hijacking an interpolation of Beenie Man’s 2000 Mya collaboration, “Girls Dem Sugar,” to express his devotion to the song’s addressee. The two stars — Don and Kali, that is — have been romantically linked for some time, and previously collaborated on the 2021 track “Drugs N Hella Melodies.”

In addition to sharing the “4 Me,” Toliver also dropped a follow-up single today. “Leave The Club” is a more upbeat track featuring Lil Durk and GloRilla and instead focuses on the sort of chance meeting at a nightclub that sparks chemistry. “I wanna leave the club right now,” Toliver croons on the chorus. Check that out below.

Watch Don Toliver and Kali Uchis’ “4 Me” video above.

Lovesick will be released on February 24 through Atlantic Records. You can preorder it here.

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.