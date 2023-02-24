After Don Toliver treated fans to a grand reveal of the tracklist from his forthcoming album, Love Sick, he took today to also share some of the features from each track.

“REVEALING THE CAST OF CHARACTERS TOMORROW,” he originally tweeted. “WHO DO YALL WANT TO SEE.”

LOVESICK 2/24 ❤️‍🩹 REVEALING THE CAST OF CHARACTERS TOMORROW 🫡 WHO DO YALL WANT TO SEE❓❓❓ pic.twitter.com/LVDv5T5k4y — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) February 23, 2023

While fans replied with everyone from another Travis Scott collaboration to Playboi Carti and Kid Cudi, only a few of the particular guesses wound up being correct.

Toliver’s Love Sick revealed each feature with some colorful vintage art — perfect for boasting that Justin Bieber, Wizkid, James Blake, Future, and many more are among the guests on his record.

Bieber and Future are set to appear on “Private Landing,” James Blake on “Let Her Go,” and Wizkid on a track called “Slow Motion.” In one of the posts, Toliver said of Wiz, “Thank You For Always Believing In the Kid ! Truly Honored to have you on the record Bro.”

“I’m Off Uh Beaaaannnnn” 🎶@future & @justinbieber 🫡❤️‍🩹🏌🏿‍♂️🔥‼️ This one Ridiculous Pluto thank You 🥂 real Giant ‼️ Justin my Brother ‼️ It’s Time 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h3JpChLzKw — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) February 23, 2023

“Don’t I Make Ya Feel Special ?” 🎶@jamesblake 🐐🫡🏌🏿‍♂️❤️‍🩹🥂☕️ You Inspire Me Bro thank you for being a Nothing Less then A Legend 🫡 pic.twitter.com/SURMiEmKXI — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) February 23, 2023

Continue scrolling to view the full tracklist below.

1. “LoveSickness”

2. “Let Her Go” Feat. James Blake

3. “Leave The Club” Feat. Lil Durk & GloRilla

4. “4 Me” Feat. Kali Uchis

5. “Go Down” Feat. TisaKorean

6. “Time Heals All”

7. “Leather Coat”

8. “Honeymoon”

9. “Private Landing” Feat. Future & Justin Bieber

10. “Slow Motion” Feat. Wizkid

11. “Do It Right”

12. “If I Had” Feat. Charlie Wilson

13. “Company Pt. 3”

14. “Bus Stop” Feat. Brent Faiyaz

15. “Cinderella” Feat. Toro y Moi

16. “Encouragement”

Love Sick is out 2/24 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.