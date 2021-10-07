Don Toliver’s Life Of A Don drops this Friday, October 8, and with just hours to go before its release, the Houston rapper decided to share the tracklist, revealing the titles of the album’s 16 tracks — but not any potential features. However, thanks to a series of teasers and leaks, fans believe they have a pretty good idea of the guestlist, which is speculated to include Baby Keem, Dom Kennedy, HVN, Kali Uchis, SoFaygo, and Toliver’s Cactus Jack label head Travis Scott.

🎤 LIFE OF A DON 👤 DON TOLIVER 📆 OCTOBER 8TH, 2021 pic.twitter.com/OKlYshd44C — OnThinIce (@OnnThinlce) October 5, 2021

The rollout for Life Of A Don was slowly unveiled of the course of the past several months, beginning with the release of “What You Need” in May. Shortly thereafter, Toliver teased fans with the album’s title and a planned release window in July, however, needless to say, he’s overshot that original plan by a significant amount. In the meantime, he once again reunited with his “Lemonade” collaborators Internet Money and Gunna on “His & Hers” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, then teamed up with Latto and Lil Durk on the F9 soundtrack standout “Fast Lane,” and assisted Skrillex on the Justin Bieber-featuring “Don’t Go.”

He returned to promoting his own album with the video for “Drugs N Hella Melodies” with Kali Uchis and announced its release date at the end of September. You can check out the tracklist above and stream Life Of A Don via Cactus Jack and Atlantic Records here.

ARTIST is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.