Don Toliver has been able to maintain a consistent level of popularity since his breakout moment in 2018. It came through a guest verse of Travis Scott’s “Can’t Say” from his Astroworld album. Two years later, the Houston native returned in 2020 with his sophomore album Heaven Or Hell, which boosted his stock and proved that he was very capable of making a strong and cohesive body of work. Toliver looks to showcase that once again with his newly-released third album Life Of A Don.

The 16-track effort is spotlight by Toliver and Travis Scott’s reunion on “Flocky Flocky.” The track is carried by woozy synths and a head-bobbing bass that fits right in the pocket the rappers thrive in. It’s the duo’s first track together since “Euphoria” from Toliver’s Heaven Or Hell project. As for the rest of Life Of A Don, the project features the previously released singles “What You Need” and “Drugs N Hella Melodies” along with guest appearances from Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, HVN, and Sofaygo.

Prior to the album’s release, Toliver connected with Skrillex and Justin Bieber for “Don’t Go” and Scott confirmed that he and Kylie Jenner are expecting a second child together

You can listen to “Flocky Flocky” in the video above.

Life Of A Don is out now via Cactus Jack/WeRunIt Entertainment/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

