Don Toliver takes in the sights in the video for “Way Bigger” from his newly released album, L.O.A.D. (Life Of A Don). The video sees Toliver standing on a rooftop overlooking the city, where he dances and raps, then performing atop a theatre marquee displaying the title of his new album. The stripped-down approach keeps the focus on Toliver’s music, which is marked by thumping bass and woozy, hypnotic synth loops.

Lyrically, the song focuses on Don counting his blessings, which include Goyard bags, Lambo trucks, and “hundreds of bands in cash.” The single’s content is in line with the other singles that he’s released from the album so far, which include “What You Need” and “Drugs N Hella Melodies” with Kali Uchis. The album itself features Travis Scott (who appears on two tracks, “You” and “Flocky Flocky“), Baby Keem, HVN, and SoFaygo. In addition to releasing his new album, Don Toliver has also been on his tour for it along with special guest BIA.

Watch the video for “Way Bigger” above and check out Life Of A Don, out now via Cactus Jack and Atlantic, here.

