Donald Glover has always been a multihyphenate talent but according to The Hollywood Reporter, he’s just certified his mogul status. According to a report from the trade magazine, Glover has come to an agreement with Amazon to develop a content channel for the Prime Video hub worth eight-figures. Glover has ended his previous deal with FX.

However, that won’t affect the upcoming third and fourth seasons of Glover’s hit show Atlanta, which is said to start filming both seasons back-to-back in March to get the show back on the air sooner. Meanwhile, the Amazon deal will see Glover — and his brother Stephen, with whom he writes and produces Atlanta — executive produce such projects as Hive, a series revolving around a Beyonce-esque diva figure. Sources told THR that among the writers recruited for that show is Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama.

Glover is also said to be working on a series reboot of the TNT Sunday afternoon classic, Mr. And Mrs. Smith, with Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In November, Glover teased new music as well, posting a rare tweet promising “a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018.” His last official album, Awaken, My Love! was released in 2018, although he also dropped a project in 2020 whose rollout Tyler The Creator hated.