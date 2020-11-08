After three and a half years without a new musical project, Donald Glover delivered his fourth album, 3.15.20, back in March. Its release was a surprise, as he made it available on his own website before it hit streaming platforms. The 12-track project also featured appearances from Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Ink, and Kadhja Bonet. Glover’s fans might have expected to wait a bit longer for a new release, but apparently that will not be the case.

last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far. listen to "new ancient strings" outside. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

In a pair of posts to Twitter, Glover sought to build up anticipation with an optimistic message. “Last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far,” he wrote, then asked followers to listen to a 1999 album called New Ancient Strings, which Vulture said is from Malian musician Toumani Diabaté with Ballaké Sissoko. In the other tweet, Glover built up its musical bona fides. “there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018.”

Glover also provided an update on the upcoming seasons of his hit FX show, Atlanta. “while im here: ‘atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made,” he wrote. He added, “sopranos only ones who can touch us.”