For about a year and a half, Dr. Dre and his now ex-wife Nicole Young have been entwined in a legal battle over their divorce. Nicole filed for separation in the summer of 2020, and after 18 months it appears that the two parties have finally reached an agreement. On Friday, music executive Breyon Prescott shared a picture of Dre sitting in front of balloons that spelled out “Divorced AF.” “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final,” Prescott wrote in the caption.

The image comes after a new report from TMZ that said that he and Nicole finalized their divorce agreement. The publication reports that Dre will pay Nicole a lump sum of $2 million and an additional $500,000 to cover her attorney fees. While this is certainly a large amount, it’s significantly less than her initial request, which was $2 million per month in spousal support. TMZ adds that sources with direct knowledge of the deal claim that it has not yet been signed, with one person saying, “This whole thing could blow up again.”

The news comes a little over a month after Dr. Dre was reportedly served divorce papers at the funeral for his late grandmother. In the meantime, Dre is gearing up for his Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show, which is set to go down in a couple of months. He’ll be accompanied by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige.