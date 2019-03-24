Getty Image

Operation Varsity Blues, the federal investigation into wealthy people gaming the system by getting their children into prestigious colleges through bribes and falsified test scores, has sparked a lot of jokes and scuttlebutt given the famous names involved in the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

Lori Loughlin and her daughter, Olivia Jade, are perhaps the largest names involved in a scandal that saw Olivia Jade get into USC as a student athlete — a rower, to be specific — despite not actually being on the team or having any experience on boats beyond her stay on a USC board of trustee member’s yacht when her mom was raided by the feds. There’s irony and schadenfreude all over the place here, if you are looking for it, but at least one joke was not taken well by the masses.

That would be from Dr. Dre’s Instagram account. Dre, of the Beats and film adaptations of his music career, decided to brag about his daughter, Truly, getting accepted into USC by taking a shot at the parents who decided they had to bribe their way in by committing federal crimes.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” Dr. Dre wrote in an Instagram post you can see below.