The music world was shaken when news arrived that Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month. It was initially reported by TMZ who revealed that the health scare occurred on January 4 despite fans learning about it the following day. Almost two weeks later, though, the hip-hop mogul is finally back home and he wasted no time getting back to work in the studio with some of his closest collaborators.

TMZ first reported that Dr. Dre was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA before Ice T confirmed the news hours later on Friday with a tweet that read, “Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good.” Now we have an image of his return and seemingly improved health to go with the tweet.

One of Dre’s longtime collaborators, Grammy award-winning producer Dem Jointz, shared a picture of him, Dre, and a number of other producers sitting together in the studio. The image displayed the support system he has around him while the comments section captured the overall joy fans and fellow musicians felt seeing him in a better state. Names like Ghostface Killer, DJ Premier, and 2 Chainz showed love to him, clearly happy that he’s back home and improving.

Doctors are still unsure was caused Dre’s aneurysm and despite a return back home, they’ve ordered that he be monitored 24/7 as they look to find the cause. A few days after he was hospitalized, Dre shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that thanked fans for their support. “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars.”

You can check out the picture of Dr. Dre and friends in the studio above.